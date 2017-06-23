Boominati
- Original ContentMetro Boomin "Heroes & Villains" Album ReviewMetro Boomin and his all-star cast make it clear that the hero is back to reinvigorate trap music in style.By Robert Blair
- MixtapesMetro Boomin Finally Drops Sophomore Album "Heroes & Villains"Metro Boomin's sophomore album "Heroes & Villains" is here featuring A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Future, Gunna, and a posthumous appearance from Takeoff. By Aron A.
- MusicMetro Boomin Launches 6-Hour Merch Run For "Not All Heroes Wear Capes"Metro Boomin want some more $.By Devin Ch
- Reviews21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin "Without Warning" ReviewMetro Boomin pulls out all of the stops for a relentlessly fun, horror-themed tape. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicMetro Boomin' Releases His New Boominati Line Of MerchMetro Boomin' has some new threads for you.By Matt F
- NewsNo ComplaintsNew banger from Drake x Offset & Metro Boomin!By Kevin Goddard