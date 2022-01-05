Robert Blair
- Pop CultureBMF: A History Of The Black Mafia FamilyWe delve deep into the shadowy world of Big Meech and Southwest T to tell the real story behind Starz' hit TV show, "BMF."By Robert Blair
- RelationshipsBlueface & Chrisean Rock's Relationship: A Complete HistoryTake a dive into the tumultuous relationship of Blueface and Chrisean Rock.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happens To Gunna Now?As Gunna returns to the public eye, we examine why he's being ostracized by the hip-hop community and where he ultimately goes from here.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentMetro Boomin "Heroes & Villains" Album ReviewMetro Boomin and his all-star cast make it clear that the hero is back to reinvigorate trap music in style.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsNas & Hit-Boy's 'King's Disease III' Album ReviewKD III is the crowning glory of a new golden era for QB’s finest. It’s one that has left him feeling energized, yet ponderous about not only himself but culture & society at large.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsSmino "Luv 4 Rent" Review"Luv 4 Rent" isn’t just a welcome return from one of contemporary hip-hop’s most fearlessly individualistic presences but it stands tall as the finest entry in Smino’s discography to date.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsWestside Gunn "Ten" Album ReviewAn invigorating capstone on what has been a star-making era for Westside Gunn, "Ten" is a project which reasserts the otherworldly artistic vision that Gunn possesses that made him into a phenomenon in the first placeBy Robert Blair
- ReviewsFreddie Gibbs '$oul $old $eparately' Album Review"$oul $old $eparately" sees Gibbs not just find his feet within the major label structure, but defiantly plant his flag in it.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe Rise And Fall Of Murder IncWe take a look at the history of Murder Inc, from its inception to its downfall.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsDJ Khaled "GOD DID" ReviewDJ Khaled takes advantage of his star-studded address book to deliver one of the more focused projects in his discography.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsJoey Bada$$ "2000" Album ReviewFive years on from his previous album, Joey Bada$$ proves that he hasn't lost a step on his revitalising "2000" projectBy Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Obie Trice?Long before Westside Boogie and Grip, Obie Trice was Shady Records' leading protege. Here, we take a look at where the Detroit rapper's momentum dropped off, and what's happened to him since. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Backpack Rap?We document the rise and fall of the subgenre known as backpack rap.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentKevin Gates' Freakiest SongsKevin Gates has a history of getting as nasty as he wants on wax. We're highlighting some of his most explicit records from through out his career.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsJack Harlow "Come Home The Kids Miss You" ReviewWith his profile at an all-time high, Jack Harlow doesn't quite manage to capitalize on the hype with "Come Home The Kids Miss You."By Robert Blair
- Original ContentYSL RICO Indictment: Everything We KnowWith Young Thug and his entire organization facing upwards of 56 counts of criminal activity, we break down everything we've learned about the RICO case so far.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Does It Mean To Be Independent In 2022?With hip-hop artists placing more weight on ownership than ever, we break down what "independence" really amounts to in the modern era. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers": Everything We KnowWe dissect every morsel of information that we have about Kendrick Lamar's new album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers." By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat Does "Oklama" Mean? Unpacking Kendrick Lamar's New AliasWith no shortage of theories online, we look at the potential rationales behind Kendrick Lamar's new "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" era moniker.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsDreamville "D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape" ReviewOn their latest collaborative effort, Dreamville reiterates why they're not just a label, but a full-fledged rap crew.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsDenzel Curry "Melt My Eyez, See Your Future" ReviewNo longer content to be viewed as anything less than top-tier, Denzel Curry delivers his most expansive, explosive and accomplished body of work to date with "Melt My Eyez, See Your Future."By Robert Blair
- ReviewsBenny The Butcher "Tana Talk 4" ReviewAhead of his first project on Def Jam, Benny The Butcher takes a gritty and independent victory lap on "Tana Talk 4."By Robert Blair
- Original ContentDJ Akademiks' Most Controversial MomentsAs he fends off the latest firestorm of scrutiny, we take a look at the most explosive and high-profile moments of DJ Akademiks' career.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsConway The Machine "God Don't Make Mistakes" ReviewOn his first and only project for Shady Records, Conway The Machine puts himself through the emotional wringer in order to deliver his definitive statement. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentKanye West's "Jeen-Yuhs" Act III: Everything We LearnedDelving into some of the most turbulent moments of Kanye West's life, we break down all of the takeaways from the third and final instalment in the "Jeen-Yuhs" saga. By Robert Blair
- TVKanye West's "Jeen-Yuhs" Act II: Everything We LearnedChronicling the successes and setbacks on the road to "The College Dropout," through to sessions for "Late Registration," we reflect on everything learned from the latest episode of "Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy."By Robert Blair
- Original Content20 Hip-Hop Producers Forging The Sound Of TomorrowAs part of Black Future Month, we take a look at the producers who are shaping hip-hop sound and culture as we know it.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentDr. Dre & Snoop Dogg: A History Of Their RelationshipAs their Super Bowl performance approaches, we're recapping the three-decade long relationship between Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentKanye West's "DONDA 2": Everything We KnowAs Kanye's self-imposed deadline for the project approaches, here's everything we know about the sequel to DONDA.By Robert Blair
- TechThe Biggest Rapper NFT Drops So FarWe take a look at some of hip-hop's biggest NFT releases.By Robert Blair
- RelationshipsKanye West's Interview With Jason Lee: Everything We LearnedWe're breaking down all the major revelations from Ye's 44-minute interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe Game & Kanye West: A HistoryHot on the heels of their reunion on "Eazy," we break down Kanye and The Game's long history together as collaborators, friends and, briefly, enemies.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsCordae "From A Birds Eye View" ReviewOn his sophomore album, Cordae offers his most consistent work to date.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentHit-Boy's Top 10 Best BeatsAfter another prolific year for the Californian producer, we take a look at some of the finest hip-hop productions that Hit-Boy has ever delivered.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe Dawn Is Coming: The Weeknd's EvolutionOn the eve of his hotly anticipated new release, we reflect on the artistic and aesthetical progression of Abel Tesfaye, otherwise known as The Weeknd.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe Weeknd's "Dawn FM": Breaking Down The FeaturesSpanning genres, eras and mediums, we take a look at the features on The Weeknd's upcoming record and break down how they all came about. By Robert Blair