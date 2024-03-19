Future & Metro Boomin "We Don't Trust You": What We Know So Far

Future and Metro Boomin recently announced the release date of their highly-anticipated double album, We Don't Trust You. They plan to release the project in two parts, with the first set for March 22 and the second for April 12. These releases promise to showcase some of their best collaborative work yet. Metro and Future's previous collaborations have been career highs for both trap legends, with tracks such as "Mask Off," "Jumpman," and "Low Life" becoming massive hits among fans of both. Metro Boomin's latest album Heroes & Villains featured a few guest verses from Future, prompting an outpouring of fan support for a full-length collaboration.

Back in January 2023, Future and Metro Boomin teased We Don't Trust You, referred to the upcoming outing as the album of the year, before delaying the project into 2024. In January 2024, Metro publicly declared his commitment to finishing the project on social media. He tweeted that he wouldn't shave or get a haircut until he completed and turned in the project to DSPs. With hip-hop heads far and wide growing more eager by the minute, every little piece of information surrounding the double album has thrown fans into a frenzy. Here's everything we know about the Future and Metro Boomin collab so far.

The Title References Metro's Most Iconic Producer Tag

Like many prominent hip-hop producers, Metro Boomin utilizes several different signature producer tags in his beats. While many of his tags are highly regarded by his fans, the Future-sung refrain "if young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you" is widely recognized as his best. The vocal passage was first recorded during a studio session with Future, Metro Boomin, and Uncle Murda, for the 2015 track "Right Now."

The tag has since been utilized in iconic Metro Boomin-produced outings for artists such as Drake, Kanye West, and others. In the official "Right Now" Genius lyric annotations from Uncle Murda, the Brooklyn rapper stated "I’m not gonna lie, I definitely didn’t know this line was going to be as big as it is right now. Young Metro did an interview and let people know that the origins of this line was from 'Right Now.' Now it’s on Kanye’s TLOP record and on all these memes, it’s dope."

4. The Pair Previewed Tracks At Rolling Loud

Future and Metro Boomin previewed a few unreleased tracks from We Don't Trust You during their March 17 headlining performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, California. Although the tracklist for the new album hasn't been unveiled to the public yet, the duo treated fans to live renditions of tracks titled "Cinderella," "Type Sh*t," and "Like That." This exciting performance marks the most substantial behind-the-scenes glimpse audiences have received for the album to date, prompting fans to flock to the official Rolling Loud YouTube channel to relive the experience repeatedly.

Future and Metro Boomin have not yet announced a tour for their new material, though it is assumed that the duo will launch a nationwide concert experience after both halves of We Don't Trust You release. If their nearly 90-minute Rolling Loud performance is any indication of what fans can expect from the duo, the concert is sure to sell out in record time.

3. Travis Scott and Playboi Carti Will Have Features

Despite previous claims from Metro Boomin that We Don't Trust You will tout no features, the new tracks played at Rolling Loud tell a different story. Of the three new songs previewed during the live performance, all three tout guest verses from Travis Scott, while one track, "Type Sh*t" has another feature from Playboi Carti. Perhaps the second release in the double album will be entirely featureless, though fans would certainly be happy to hear more cohesion between Future and his trap cohorts.

2. The Album Trailer Suggests A Classic

The announcement trailer for We Don't Trust You was first released on March 8, and shows Future and Metro Boomin racing across the desert to meet with a suitcase. The slowly building momentum of orchestral chords utilized in the trailer builds a great deal of anticipation, as an audio track of deceased Mobb Deep legend Prodigy expresses disdain for the musical landscape. Roc Marciano previously used this audio bit for the intro "Select Few" from his 2019 album Marcielago.

The trailer offers a great deal of cinematic value, hinting that a full-length music video from this location is still forthcoming. As Future and Metro Boomin demonstrated with their recent Rolling Loud set, the visual aesthetic of We Don't Trust You commands a great deal of attention. With so much time and care put into each small glimpse of the upcoming double album, it seems clear to fans around the world that we may have a classic on our hands.

1. The Album Art Just Released

As the days draw nearer to We Don't Trust You's March 22 release date, Future and Metro Boomin have slowly released teases of the album little by little. On Tuesday, March 19, the trap duo released the first look at the first album's cover art. The art features Future and Metro Boomin, presumably in the same location shown in the album trailer, smoking and carrying a suitcase while dressed to the nines. With only a few days left until the first album drops, fans will no doubt be pouring over every fine detail of the photo, looking for signs of what's to come. For now, all we can do is wait and see what else the iconic rapper/producer combo has in store for us.

