Metro Boomin & Future Share "We Don't Trust You" Cover Art

Metro Boomin and Future will be coming out with a new album on Friday called We Don't Trust You. Fans have been waiting on a collaborative album from these two for years. Overall, Metro is one of the best producers of the contemporary rap era. Moreover, Future is one of the best and most consistent MCs of the last two decades. Together, they have cranked out a ton of hits, and fans have always been yearning for more. Thankfully, these two actually have plans to drop two albums together, which is some fantastic news.

With the new project on the way, fans are anticipating some massive features. For instance, Playboi Carti and Travis Scott will be on a song together called "Type Sh*t." There is also the track "Cinderella," which also comes with a Scott feature. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not that song will end up making its way to the project. Either way, both Metro and Future are excited about their latest release. In fact, they just shared what is potentially the cover art for the album. You can see the image, below.

In this photo, the duo has a suit on, all while standing in the middle of the desert. It's a hard photo, and there is no doubt that it will help build up some hype for the project. At this point, fans will take anything they can get. They don't want to wait to hear this album, but they are unfortunately going to have to. Thankfully, the wait will not be that much longer. Instead, you can expect the album to hit your streaming services at midnight EST on Friday.

