Metro Boomin Drops Future & Travis Scott Snippet, Much To The Delight Of Fans

Metro Boomin and Future have been teasing a new album for a while now. Overall, these two artists have delivered some bangers together. Ever since the mid 2010s, these two have been great collaborators. Although they took a break from one another a while ago, they ultimately rekindled their working relationship. Now, they are about to give us Metro Pluto which could prove to be one of the best albums of 2024. It's going to be a stacked year, yet they still may be the ones on top when all is said and done.

At this point, we still do not have a release date for the project. Instead, we are being left in the lurch on what is going to happen. Fans are optimistic that something good is going to come out, but we just don't know when that will take place. Luckily, we have been getting some snippets. For instance, just a couple of days ago, Metro delivered a snippet for a song that is believed to be called "Cinderella." The track has been out there for a while, and it features the likes of Travis Scott.

Metro Boomin x Future x Travis Scott

It remains to be seen if this new track will be on Metro Pluto. However, the fact that Metro is playing this track while out at with Future is a good sign. This is a snippet that some thought would even make its way to Utopia. However, it seems like it will be repurposed elsewhere. Either way, it is a song that sounds great, and we cannot wait to hear a studio version. Hopefully, we get that sooner rather than later. One can only just sit and hope for such good news.

Let us know your expectations for the collaborative album between Future and Metro Boomin, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

