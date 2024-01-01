Metro Boomin Says He’s Dropping 3 Albums In 2024

Metro Boomin has confirmed that he plans on releasing three separate projects in 2024. He revealed his goal for the new year while responding to a fan on Twitter, on Sunday. Metro wrote: “2023 was great but just watch what I do 2024!!!!!,” which prompted the fan to ask how many albums they can expect. The producer responded: “3 at the very least.”

Metro has teased having multiple collaborative projects in the works, including with Future and more recently, Zaytoven. He and Future have been promoting their album for many months at this point. On December 23, Future confirmed that it’s “on the way” in a post on social media. They're yet to provide further details as to a title or a release date.

Metro Boomin Attends Variety's Hitmakers Event

Metro Boomin at Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio held at Nya West on December 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images)

As for his effort with Zaytoven, Metro recently announced the plan on Twitter. “Me and @zaytovenbeatz probably got 100 [three flame emojis] beats by now," he wrote in one post. "I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces!” From there, he added in a subsequent post: "The sound of these beats me and @zaytovenbeatz make together are so unique like nothing my ears have ever heard before. I think we need a name as a production duo.. any ideas?" Check out his post about his expectations for the new year below.

Metro Boomin On His Output For 2024

3 at the very least https://t.co/ZSIH1auKnd — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 31, 2023

Metro ended 2023 with his album, Heroes & Villains, finishing as the most-streamed hip-hop project on Spotify. Fans on the platform listened to the project over 3 billion times. Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin on HotNewHipHop.

