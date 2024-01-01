Juicy J Reacts To Metro Boomin Beat With Project Pat Idea

Juicy J reacted with praise to a beat from Metro Boomin on Twitter, last week, suggesting that the producer get Project Pat to perform on it. “Project Pat would kill that," he wrote with a fire emoji. Metro had been fielding ideas as to who would sound best over the beat. "Who do y’all hear on this?" he captioned the snippet.

Juicy's post got followers of both artists excited at the idea. One user replied: "Yall gotta please Make it happen." Another suggested: "We need a Project Pat x Metro Boomin tape asap."

Juicy J & Project Pat On "The Never Sober Tour"

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: (L-R) Project Pat and Juicy J attend Noisey Presents Juicy-J: The Never Sober Tour at Irving Plaza on March 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

While Metro might not have a collaborative project with Pat in the cards, he recently confirmed that he and Zaytoven have been in the studio together. He wrote on Twitter, last month: "Me and @zaytovenbeatz probably got 100 [fire emoji] beats by now. I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces!" In another post, he added: "The sound of these beats me and @zaytovenbeatz make together are so unique like nothing my ears have ever heard before. I think we need a name as a production duo.. any ideas?" Check out Juicy J's recent response to Metro below.

Juicy J Responds To Metro Boomin

Project Pat would kill that 🔥 https://t.co/WJGUcN1g5R — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 28, 2023

In addition to working with Zaytoven, Metro will also likely be dropping his long-awaited collaborative album with Future in 2024. The rapper remarked that their project is "on the way" in a post on social media on December 23. Be on the lookout for further updates on Juicy J as well as Metro Boomin and his upcoming projects on HotNewHipHop.

