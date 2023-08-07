Juicy J Shows Gratitude To Rappers Sampling Three 6 Mafia Music

There are so many influential rap acts across the genre. From Migos, to Outkast, Griselda, Black Hippy, the list can go on forever. However, it would be a disservice to not recognize Three 6 Mafia and put them in that conversation as icons in the rap group sphere. From classics such as “Slob On My Nob,” and others, it is hard to deny their cultural impact in hip-hop. The Memphis rap scene has so much to offer, and Juicy J, along with the Mafia, are possibly the biggest names from there.

Besides the names associated with Three 6 Mafia, their hits have been sampled and interpolated throughout so many rappers’ songs. For example, A$AP Ferg references “Slob On My Nob” in his hit song, “Plain Jane.” On the chorus, Ferg raps in a similar flow and borrows some lyrics, “Ride with the mob, Alhamdulillah

Check in with me and do your job Ferg is the name, Ben Baller did the chain

Tourneau for the watch, presi Plain Jane.” Additionally, Juicy J references “Slob On My Nob” in the remix of “No Limit” by G-Eazy, in which his featured reciting the same lyrics.

Juicy J Speaks On Twitter

Peace & love to Three6Mafia great to witness our Music still going strong like it never lef , people across the world sampling & remaking the songs we are grateful thank you All #greatestgroupofalltime — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) August 6, 2023

Juicy J took to Twitter to thank the rap game for their creative recycling of the Three 6 Mafia’s music. He writes, “Peace & love to Three6Mafia great to witness our Music still going strong like it never lef , people across the world sampling & remaking the songs we are grateful thank you All #greatestgroupofalltime.” Even with the tragic deaths within the group, including Gangsta Boo’s, the rap act continues to positively impact the genre in ways many groups cannot do.

