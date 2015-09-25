Growing up in Harlem, Ferg was first interested in fashion design; attending an art school and launching Devoni Clothing in 2005, creating top-shelf belts worn by Chris Brown, Swizz Beatz, and Diggy Simmons.



Long time friend ASAP Rocky encouraged him to pursue a music career. They both went on to join the ASAP MOB collective, where they adopted their ASAP moniker. Ferg went on to drop his debut album, Trap Lord, in 2013.



Ferg has collaborated with a long list of artists including Schoolboy Q, French Montana, Trinidad James, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Ariana Grande, Juicy J, and YG and his music video for “Dope Walk” featured cameos from Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Diddy, Alexander Wang, Russell Simmons, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Jeremy Scott, Les Twins, and Haim.

