Back to Artists

A$AP Ferg

Real Name
Darold Ferguson, Jr.
Alias Name
Trap Lord
Date of Birth
Oct. 20, 1988 - Age 35
Hometown
Harlem, NY
Label
indie
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Growing up in Harlem, Ferg was first interested in fashion design; attending an art school and launching Devoni Clothing in 2005, creating top-shelf belts worn by Chris Brown, Swizz Beatz, and Diggy Simmons.

Long time friend ASAP Rocky encouraged him to pursue a music career. They both went on to join the ASAP MOB collective, where they adopted their ASAP moniker. Ferg went on to drop his debut album, Trap Lord, in 2013.

Ferg has collaborated with a long list of artists including Schoolboy Q, French Montana, Trinidad James, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Ariana Grande, Juicy J, and YG and his music video for “Dope Walk” featured cameos from Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Diddy, Alexander Wang, Russell Simmons, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Jeremy Scott, Les Twins, and Haim.
Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all