- MusicHip Hop Artists Who Have Won Big At The OscarsFrom Eminem to Will Smith, only a handful of rappers have snagged the coveted Academy Award.By Demi Phillips
- MusicGangsta Boo Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Gangsta Boo's net worth in 2024, her career milestones, collaborations, investments, and enduring legacy as a pioneering rapper.By Jake Skudder
- MusicJelly Roll Net Worth 2024: What Is The Country Star Worth?Delve into Jelly Roll's net worth, his hip-hop roots, and award-winning country career.By Axl Banks
- MusicWhat Is Horrorcore? Sounds Of Rap's Sinister SideThe Hip Hop subgenre has given many artists an avenue to express their dark side. By Demi Phillips
- MusicDJ Paul Narrowly Escapes Another Close Call Car Accident In SwitzerlandThis is his second near-fatal car accident in one year.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicThe Best "Halloween Theme Song" Samples In Hip HopThe "Halloween" theme song has been sampled in multiple rap songs across the years. We're looking at a few that stood out most. By Paul Barnes
- MusicJuicy J On Never Doing Cocaine: "I Just Felt Like If I Did It, I’d Die”Juicy J's reason for never doing cocaine is surprising.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureBig Sean's New Album Will Sample Three 6 MafiaA preview of Sean Don's "Precision," which samples "Poppin' My Collar" appeared in the NBA 2K24 trailer earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDJ Paul Sued For Reposting Texas Tornado VideoDJ Paul gets into legal trouble. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJuicy J Shows Gratitude To Rappers Sampling Three 6 Mafia MusicJuicy J and Three 6 Mafia's influence is all over hip-hop. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJuicy J's 7 Most Successful Production CreditsJuicy J's produced songs have been on the airwaves for years and they're not stopping anytime soon as his catalog continues to grow. By Paul Barnes
- Original ContentEverything To Know About Gangsta Boo's Posthumous AlbumLearn more about Gangsta Boo and her posthumous album and legacy. It will mark her first solo album since 2003.By Gale Love
- MusicGangsta Boo's Last Music Video ReleasedThe late Three 6 Mafia rapper featured in a video with fellow members Crunchy Black and La Chat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLogic Is Executive-Producing Juicy J's Next AlbumThe DMV rapper said that the Three 6 Mafia legend is going in a boom-bap direction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Paul Explains Why He Missed Gangsta Boo's FuneralThe Three 6 Mafia producer wasn't present at the service on Saturday (January 14).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureGangsta Boo's Partner Says He Discovered The News Of Her Death Through InstagramEmmet Flores opens up in a recent interview with ABC24 News. By Isaac Fontes
- GramBoosie Talks Fentanyl Dangers Amid Gangsta Boo’s DeathThe “Zoom” rapper shared a video urging fans about the dangers of Fentanyl amid Gangsta Boo’s untimely death. By Lamar Banks
- SongsLatto & GloRilla Lock In With Gangsta Boo For "FTCU"Three 6 Mafia's legacy lives on in GloRilla and Latto's new collab, "FTCU" featuring the legendary Gangsta Boo. By Aron A.