$uicideboy$ Settle Massive $6.4 Million Copyright Lawsuit From Three 6 Mafia

Juicy J and DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia sued Scrim of $uicideboy$ in 2020 for allegedly sampling 35 of their songs without permission.

Three 6 Mafia have inspired a lot of artists since their ascent in the early 1990s, with one of their biggest and most apparent admirers being the New Orleans rap duo $uicideboy$. Their sound clearly resonated with duo members Ruby da Cherry and Scrim... Perhaps a little too much. But fortunately for both parties, that doubt is seemingly behind them.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, Juicy J and DJ Paul reportedly reached a settlement with Scrim over a $6.4 million copyright lawsuit they hit the duo with back in September of 2020. For those unaware, they accused them of sampling 35 of the Memphis legends' tracks without permission.

But according to a recent court filing, the five-year legal battle is now over. "Plaintiffs Paul Beauregard p/k/a 'DJ Paul' and Jordan Houston p/k/a 'Juicy J' ('Plaintiffs'), on the one hand, and Ivan Ramirez ('Ramirez,' and together with Plaintiffs, the 'Parties') on the other hand, hereby agree that this case has been settled in its entirety as to the Plaintiffs and Ramirez, and all claims and all issues and controversies between Plaintiffs and Ramirez have been resolved to their mutual satisfaction," the document reads.

$uicideboy$ Lawsuit

However, what's interesting about this case is that Three 6 Mafia and $uicideboy$ worked together before. Well, more specifically, Juicy J was the one to really embrace the duo and make a lot of music with them. Other Three 6 members supposedly had more reservations about this dynamic.

Nevertheless, back when this lawsuit first appeared, the duo clapped back at it by claiming that the Three 6 members suing them don't even own the copyright they're suing over. They also claimed that Juicy never paid them for working on his mixtapes, instead landing on a verbal agreement that the duo could sample Three 6's work in exchange for working on Juicy J's mixtapes.

We will see if anyone involved here speaks out about the situation. It seems like a very complicated matter, and one that clearly wasn't easy to solve. However, hopefully this settlement left no hard feelings between them, even if they go separate ways.

