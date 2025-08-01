You have to respect how far the $uicideboy$ have come and not using any major label to push their material out there. G59 Records is essentially a mainstream imprint in the independent sphere. It's partially evidenced by this new record, THY KINGDOM COME.
It's $crim and Ruby da Cherry's fifth album together. That doesn't sound right at all, quite frankly. They are easily one of the most prolific outfits in the genre. But most of their damage has been done via the EP or mixtape. Nevertheless, a project is a project at the end of the day, and this may be one their most concise.
Part of that comes from the tight 10-song tracklist. Doing simple math, that leaves them less room to add bloat. But there really isn't any. One of our favorites is still one of the singles, "Now and at the Hour of Our Death." The trio of $uicideboy$ and BONES is one that we need more of.
Their one and only other record that they have together, according to Genius, is "Maple Syrup" from 2014. Their execution of horrorcore and cloud rap is near flawless on this effort.
"Carried Away" with Night Lovell, another star in the hauntingly dark rap world, fits like a glove next to the Louisiana stars. Speaking of their hometown, they pay tasteful homages on tracks such as "Napoleon." Stream it below.
$uicideboy$ THY KINGDOM COME
THY KINGDOM COME Tracklist:
- COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS
- Napoleon
- Oh, What a Wretched Man I Am!
- Full of Grace (I Refuse to Tend My Own Grave)
- Chain Breaker
- Now and at the Hour of Our Death (feat. BONES)
- Self-Inflicted
- GREY+GREY+GREY
- Carried Away (feat. Night Lovell)
- Monochromatic