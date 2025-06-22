$uicideboy$ & BONES Drop Haunting New Single "Now And At The Hour Of Our Death"

$uicideboy$ and BONES have been perfecting the formulas of Memphis-heavy horrorcore and cloud trap for over a decade now.

$uicideboy$ are building up more hype for their upcoming project THY KINGDOM COME following their recent single "Self-Inflicted." This time around, they enlisted BONES for another dark, haunting, and gritty banger, "Now And At The Hour Of Our Death."

As for the Michigan MC, he has dropped a lot of material over recent years as well, such as the BasketCase tape back from 2023. His passionate and flow-switching performance on the backend here is quite impressive, and matches well with $crim and Ruby Da Cherry's relentless spitting.

Elsewhere, the instrumental carries its momentum forward with a tough trap beat, ghostly backing keys, haunting tones, and occasional group chants. It's a banger through and through, and the flows on here are what provide more dynamism and progression through an otherwise straightforward structure. There aren't any hooks on here: just bars on bars and a whole lot of eerie atmosphere.

Of course, for longtime fans of $uicideboy$' previous material, this won't reinvent the wheel for you in any capacity. But it's more likely than not that it goes right up your alley and what you've come to love from the BONES repertoire and the New Orleans duo's catalog.

With the grimy "Now And At The Hour Of Our Death" in mind, we're excited for what THY KINGDOM COME holds later this year. These artists usually balance aggression and isolation very well, and we expect similar thematic through-lines to show up in a full-length capacity. But even as a solo cut, this is a satisfying update on where they're at right now.

$uicideboy$ & BONES – "Now And At The Hour Of Our Death"

Quotable Lyrics
Ain't no stopping me, I'm popping lots of things,
Dope head overgrown, I sold my soul and planted Roxy seeds,
Waterboard my faith without a trace, I'm propping honesty,
Broken, chosen, choking, soaking, hopeless my aroma, I f**k up constantly

