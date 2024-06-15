$uicideboy$ Deliver Familiar Yet Enjoyable Sounds On "New World Depression"

$crim and Ruby da Cherry are giving fans what their accustomed to on this latest offering.

The $uicideboy$ have just come through with their newest album, New World Depression. Leading up to its release, fans were eating up the singles. Those include "Us Vs. Them", "Are You Going to See the Rose in the Vase, or the Dust on the Table", and "The Thin Grey Line". All of them have cracked their top five most popular tracks on Spotify, totaling roughly 87-88 million streams. Fans are dubbing this album as a top-tier release, praising tracks like "Burgundy", for example.

On this track, $crim and Rudy da Cherry are detailing their troubled lives due to severe addiction, suicidal thoughts, and the rest of the kitchen sink. Each monotone and painful verse is delivered over an eerie vocal loop and booming trap, one of many on New World Depression. Additionally, the $uicideBoy$ flows are major high points as well, borrowing from the subgenres of Memphis hip-hop. Furthermore, they mix in singing bits, really giving their passionate fans a lot of what has brought them to this point. However, there are way more highlights than "Burgundy", so be sure to listen to New World Depression with the links available below.

Listen To New World Depression By $uicideboy$

New World Depression Tracklist: