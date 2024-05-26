$uicideboy$ Go Off On "New World Depression" Record "The Thin Grey Line"

The $uicideboy$ are always giving their fans reasons to be hyped beyond belief. The New Orleans, Louisiana underground rap duo have accumulated such a massive following that classifying them as such feels wrong. However, the $uicideboy$ have embraced that persona over the course of their career, even acknowledging it on their new single "The Thin Grey Line". This is the third in a line of promotional cuts from their upcoming record New World Depression.

It will be their first full-length effort since 2022's DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE and the rollout began back in late March. "Us Vs. Them", the grim and grimy boom-bap lead single produced by $crim, has become quickly beloved by the fans. In fact, it has piled up over 35 million streams in just less than two months. Then, on April 19, $uicideboy$ delivered the lengthy title "Are You Going to See the Rose in the Vase, or the Dust on the Table".

Listen To "The Thin Grey Line" By $uicideboy$

Now, with the album supposedly going to be due on June 14, the boy$ are back once again with "The Thin Grey Line." Listeners are already messing with this one too, especially due to $crim's beat and rapping on the backend. The former is dark, as per usual, but the tones looming in the background are eerie and addicting. Even though the track is just 1:45, the duo makes the most of their scant runtime.

Now, with the album supposedly going to be due on June 14, the boy$ are back once again with "The Thin Grey Line." Listeners are already messing with this one too, especially due to $crim's beat and rapping on the backend. The former is dark, as per usual, but the tones looming in the background are eerie and addicting. Even though the track is just 1:45, the duo makes the most of their scant runtime.

Quotable Lyrics:

Switched out the friendly smile, but a face that reads, "F*** you, pay me" (Two to beam up, Scotty)

Ain't got rabies, I just overdose off coke and dope, I know they hopе I died (Yeah, yeah)

My back is achin' from holdin' thе underground down ever since we dropped "High Tide" (Yeah, sheesh)

Standin' in my grave like I ain't 5'9 (Grey)

One more minute 'til the hours done, I'll take my time (F*** off)

Fake my pride, it's really all about state of mind

