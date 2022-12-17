$UICIDEBOY$ and Germ have returned with their new EP, DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE, a no-frills collection of distorted phonk, trap, and horrorcore. It marks their third collaborative EP and their first in five years, following DIRTYNASTY$UICIDE in 2016 and DIRTIERNA$TIER$UICIDE in 2017. However, they haven’t kept quiet, with $UICIDEBOY$ dropping Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation this year. As expected, it’s a consistent and concise tracklist with a lot of aggression, distortion, but also charisma.

US hip hop duo $uicideboy$ members Ruby da Cherry (L) and Scrim perform during day 3 of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 18, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Moreover, that charisma comes through in their animated delivery, passionate vocal runs, and relentless flows. Still, the lyrical topics that the New Orleans duo plays with in their music are quite dark. Rejecting religion, suicidal ideation, depression, and rough upbringings are some examples. A lot of that energy manifests into amped-up bangers on this EP, much like Germ’s The Hijinx Tape.

Also, this release follows an incredibly successful year for “boys” Ruby and $crim, the latter of which produced DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE entirely. They are the 27th most streamed artist of 2022 in all genres, according to HITS magazine. In addition, their 2022 album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Album chart.

Meanwhile, the massive success hasn’t strayed them from their Memphis-influences roots. DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE is heavily sunken into that classic horrorcore sound, with bells and distorted bass and everything. It keeps a pretty quick pace, too, with most tracks keeping a very upbeat tempo and swing. Overall, this EP draws its appeal by how they’re able to make such a dark set of elements sound so fun. Furthermore, there’s a rawness to this album that sets it apart from the duo’s more atmospheric or varied work recently. “My Swisher Sweet, But My Sig Sauer” is a great example of that hype.

What did you think of this latest EP? How does it hold up to the rest of the series? If you haven’t checked it out, you can find DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE by $UICIDEBOY$ and Germ on your preferred streaming service. Also, you can find the tracklist below and check back in with HNHH for the best new music each week.

Tracklist