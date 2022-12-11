2022 music
- SongsHomeboy Sandman Starts Year With New Song "Eighth Day Of Christmas"The Queens MC is dropping one single every day up until his new album, and this eighth track in the series is smooth as butter.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1219 Views
- Pop CultureAb-Soul Calls His Latest Album, "HERBERT" Top 5 Of The YearThe 35-year-old took to his Twitter account on Friday (December 30) to share his honest thoughts on his newest offering.ByIsaac Fontes1.5K Views
- SongsSmoke DZA Releases Monstrous Song, "What Would Push Do"The bass-heavy cut comes from his latest album, "Money For Dummies."ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views
- MixtapesIAMSU! Releases Bouncy EP, "Out The Blue"The Richmond, California native gifted fans with one more project before the end of the year.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.1K Views
- MixtapesBurna Bandz Closes Out 2022 With "Bandemic" AlbumStream the latest from the Canadian rapper here.ByHayley Hynes970 Views
- MixtapesSmoke DZA & The Smokers Club Drop New Album "Money For Dummies"The New York MC and his brand just dropped a versatile but hard-hitting album to start their record label.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.0K Views
- Songsredveil Closes Year With Wavy New Single, "2daside"The Maryland MC closed a breakout year on an upbeat and dreamy note.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1310 Views
- SongsM-Dot & Lateb Are "Christmas Trippin" In New SongThe Boston rapper and producer gets into the holiday spirit alongside longtime collaborator Lateb.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1384 Views
- MixtapesHardo Drops "Top 10 Trappers DOA" Deluxe AlbumSix new tracks provide more menacing beats and hardened trap cuts from the Pittsburgh native.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
- SongsCJ Fly Shares New Song, "TOP"The Brooklyn MC is shooting for Top 10 status and calling out the greats on this new boom-bap track.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.0K Views
- MixtapesOakstop Alliance & Homeboy Sandman Deliver New Album, "Royalty Summit"The Oakland-based nonprofit has partnered with Homeboy Sandman to curate some of Oakland's best hip-hop talent.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1036 Views
- Mixtapes2KBaby Releases Weezy-Inspired Mixtape, "Sorry 4 The Hate"The Louisville rapper is honoring one of the GOATs with a collection of remixes to the hottest instrumentals today.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.6K Views
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Reveals His Top 12 Songs Of 2022The Odd Future founder tweeted out his year-end list in a tweet on Tuesday (December 20).ByIsaac Fontes3.7K Views
- SongsFetty Wap Drops "Sweet Yamz" Remix With Ronald Isley & Charlie WilsonThe Jersey rapper's original was already sultry, but these two legends flood the track with soul.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.4K Views
- Songs2G.Kaash Taps Kodak Black For "Pushin For Love"The Sniper Gang signee just dropped an emotive and tuneful new track with its big boss.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.6K Views
- MixtapesThe Alchemist Serves Up "Sandwich" CompilationThe compilation includes two new tracks in addition to the producer's "Lunch Meat" and "Bread" EPs.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.7K Views
- Mixtapes$UICIDEBOY$ & Germ Finally Release "DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE"After five years, the horrorcore rappers have released the final installment in their collaborative EP trilogy.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.8K Views
- SongsSmoke DZA & Curren$y Deliver "Park Bench Blues"The two veteran spitters have linked again over a nice blend of smooth melodies and hard drums.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.9K Views
- SongsRich The Kid Has "No More Friends" On New SingleThe Atlanta rapper's latest single sounds like an updated version of the flows and melodies he came up with.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.2K Views
- MixtapesBun B & Statik Selektah Release "Trillstatik 2"Amid a collage of collaborators and guests, two hip-hop legends combine their trademark sounds with ease.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- SongsRansom, Lloyd Banks & V Don Unleash "Short Notice"Ransom and V Don have recruited Brooklyn's own Lloyd Banks ahead of their upcoming album, "Chaos Is My Ladder."ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.6K Views