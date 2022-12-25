Veteran Boston rapper M-Dot is back with a new single for the holiday season, “Christmas Trippin” with longtime collaborator Lateb. Moreover, both spit bars over some clean boom-bap production, complete with jingling bells to match the occasion. M-Dot produced this track as well, and along with Lateb, spits quirky and stylish bars about the holiday. It’s a very different vibe to previous tracks of his like the politically charged “Reaganomics.” Still, their talent as MCs and writers shines through, almost as much as their creativity and sense of humor.

Instrumentally, the track uses samples and a classic boom-bap drum loop to craft a straightforward but effective Christmas theme. Moreover, the bells are quite subtle, so it’s not like the festive nature of the song is overwhelming the instrumental. Also, the guitars cut through the mix the most clearly, so they distract listeners with its main melody. Ultimately, the instrumental fit snugly with the song’s lyrical themes and topics, which are the star of the show.

Furthermore, M-Dot and Lateb bring animated, engaging, and steady performances to this song. “Christmas Trippin” is full of holiday movie references, cheeky mentions of Christmas iconography, and a Bruce Willis shoutout. “I mean, Bruce Willis is Christmas,” the skit at the end proclaims, most likely referencing Die Hard. Still, it’s nerdy and playful in the best way. However, they don’t compromise on the lyrical side of things, with strong command of internal rhyme schemes and flows. While it’s very niche, it’s a perfectly fun listen for the festivities.

But what did you think of M-Dot and Lateb’s holiday jam, “Christmas Trippin”? Let us know in the comments and check out some notable lyrics from the song below. If you haven’t checked it out yet, make sure to find it on your preferred streaming service. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest hip-hop drops and more Christmas festivities from pop culture.

Quotable Lyrics

My cousin wants a BB gun, that’s the style now,

Everybody telling ’em “You’re gonna shoot your eye out,”

Cousin Eddie outside since the s**t is full,

Scrooged on the TV, Bill Murray cynical