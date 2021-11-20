christmas music
- SongsErica Banks Knows Her Worth On New Christmas Joint "All Dat He Got"Three years after originally sharing "Banks B4 Christmas," Erica is back with the deluxe cut of her holiday-themed project.ByHayley Hynes1166 Views
- StreetwearCoi Leray Christmas Song Teaser Sets The Holiday Mood, Cheeky Booty Pic Reveals Her Thigh TattooCoi didn't confirm whether she plans to release the song, but we wouldn't be mad if it arrived on DSPs ahead of the holiday season.ByHayley Hynes7.9K Views
- SongsBrandy's "Christmas Party for Two" Single Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit Early This YearNext New Music Friday (November 10) the songbird will be sharing her "Christmas With Brandy" album.ByHayley Hynes2.7K Views
- SongsMariah The Scientist's New Single Finds Her Celebrating "Christmas In Toronto"Happy holidays!ByHayley Hynes5.2K Views
- SongsM-Dot & Lateb Are "Christmas Trippin" In New SongThe Boston rapper and producer gets into the holiday spirit alongside longtime collaborator Lateb.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.6K Views
- MusicHNHH'S Annual Holiday Playlist Is Championed By Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, TLC, And More'Tis the season!ByHayley Hynes3.9K Views
- SongsSummer Walker Covers "Santa Baby" Just In Time For ChristmasModern renditions of holiday classics continue to pour in from our favourite artists.ByHayley Hynes6.2K Views
- MixtapesDef Jam Wants You To "Def The Halls" With Their Christmas Album Feat. Jhené Aiko, Coco Jones, And MoreCanadian songstress Alessia Cara's "Make It To Christmas" and Debbie's "Trinket" are just two of the titles on the tracklist.ByHayley Hynes4.0K Views
- Original ContentDesiigner’s Only Getting “Bigger & Bigger”: The Former G.O.O.D Music Signee Details Debut Studio Album, “Cruel Winter” Sessions, & Potential Christmas MusicDesiigner joins HNHH’s 12 Days of Christmas to discuss his recent string of singles, his long-awaited debut studio album, legendary G.O.O.D. Music experiences, and much more.ByJoshua Robinson7.2K Views
- SongsGet In The Holiday Spirit With Sevyn Streeter's Cover Of "The Christmas Song"The R&B starlet shared the song this past weekend.ByHayley Hynes2.7K Views
- SongsAri Lennox Gets Fans In The Christmas Mood With "My Favorite Things" CoverThe Dreamville starlet's voice shines on her festive new release.ByHayley Hynes3.1K Views
- MixtapesToasty Digital Spreads Christmas Cheer With Kendrick Lamar-Hosted Holiday Mashup ProjectIce Spice, Drake, Mariah Carey, and more are sampled on the fun-spirited new arrival.ByHayley Hynes4.7K Views
- SongsChris Brown Drops Off Holiday-Themed 2-Pack, "It's Giving Christmas"The second new arrival is a slower jam titled "No Time Like Christmas."ByHayley Hynes16.6K Views
- NewsKris Jenner, Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Team Up For A Fun Family Cover Of “Jingle Bells”Travis lent his drum skills to the project while Kourtney came through on the jingle bells.ByHayley Hynes9.2K Views
- NewsBryson Tiller & Pentatonix Spread Holiday Spirit With “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)”Bryson Tiller continues to gear up for Christmas with another new release.ByHayley Hynes3.2K Views
- Newsthuy Sings Her Heart Out On “snowing in LA”thuy’s new track will get you ready for a cozy Christmas with your boo.ByHayley Hynes2.1K Views
- NewsCoi Leray Keeps It Festive With The Holiday Version Of “TWINNEM”Get ready for Christmas with Coi.ByHayley Hynes6.1K Views
- NewsBryson Tiller Gears Up For The Holidays With “presents” Featuring Kiana LedéTiller dropped off his latest project, “A Different Christmas” on Friday.ByHayley Hynes4.4K Views