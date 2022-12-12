We’re nearly halfway through December, which means Christmas is officially less than two weeks away. While you’re busy preparing for the holidays by setting up your tree, baking cookies, shopping and wrapping presents, your favourite artists have been covering some festive classics for you to stream.

The latest starlet to help spread the holiday cheer is none other than Sevyn Streeter. For her part, she’s offering up a beautiful rendition of “The Christmas Song,” complete with production from Eric Hudson.

In the accompanying music video, the 36-year-old sings in front of a grand piano. While Lonny Berreal plays, she shines in a sultry white dress.

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire / Jack Frost nipping at your nose,” her voice rings out over the first few bars. “Yuletide carols being sung by a choir / And folks dressed up like Eskimos.”

As Vibe notes, this is the first we’ve heard from Streeter since she previously shared “23” back in September. Prior to that, she worked with DIXSON on “CHERRY SORBET.”

Elsewhere this year, the Florida native gave us the deluxe cut of her Drunk Wordz Sober Thoughtz album. Throughout the 20-song tracklist, she connects with artists like Lavi$h, Lucky Daye, Jeremih, and BIA.

Some of the project’s most successful titles include “Guilty” with Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg, as well as “End Up.”

Even after a busy year, rumour has it that the “It Won’t Stop” hitmaker is preparing a new album for arrival in 2023.

Stream Sevyn Streeter’s cover of “The Christmas Song” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, find more of our recent R&B favourites on our weekly playlist update here.

Quotable Lyrics:

And so I’m offering this simple phrase

To kids from one to ninety-two

Although it’s been said many times, many ways

Merry Christmas to you

[Via]