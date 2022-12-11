Last Sunday’s R&B Season playlist update was all about Emotional Oranges and their “Let Me Go” single. This weekend, we’re letting SZA send out an SOS on our weekly roundup of new tracks.

The first three slots were reserved for the Top Dawg Entertainment artist. Firstly, we have “Open Arms” featuring Travis Scott, which follows the pair’s ultra-popular “Love Galore” link-up on her debut album.

Next, we have a solo title, “Low,” followed by “Used” with another Cactus Jack superstar, Don Toliver. On the former, SZA sings, “If you see me out in public, you don’t know me, keep it silent / In the bedroom, I be screamin’, but outside, I keep it quiet.”

From the deluxe cut of Lucky Daye’s Candydrip project, we have “Apply Pressure.” As per usual, the R&B superstar’s voice sounds as magical as ever.

Emotional Oranges gets love from us once again with with “Slide All Night” song. It appears on their The Juice: Vol. III project alongside previously released titles like “Bounce” and “Make Me Wanna.”

Ari Lennox is keeping the Christmas cheer in full swing with her cover of “My Favorite Things.” After that, SZA’s “Ghost in the Machine” with Phoebe Bridgers will satisfy your ears.

Following his own successful This Is What I Mean album, Stormzy is assisting Bree Runway on “PICK YOUR POISON.”

Our final selection from SOS is “Blind,” which boasts production from Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Yuli, and Will Miller. “It’s so embarrassing / All of the love I seek living inside of me / I can’t see, I’m blind,” her voice rings out across the chorus.

Other noteworthy arrivals to captivate the world of R&B this weekend include “Fell Asleep” by Che Ecru and “How Many” from Ryan Destiny.

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below. Additionally, if you need more new releases to stream, find our Fire Emoji playlist update here.