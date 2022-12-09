Emotional Oranges has proven itself to be one of the premiere R&B duos in the game right now. When they first came onto the scene, they were largely anonymous. With backing from Rory Farrell, the group immediately began to make waves with their funky yet smooth R&B sound.

Interestingly, the group typically releases projects in eight-track bursts. Overall, this is what characterizes their “Juice” series. The group really leans into its orange nomenclature, and it makes for a very unique dynamic. Additionally, prior to Friday, there were two entries into their “The Juice” series.

Emotional Oranges Drops “The Juice: Vol. III”

On Friday, however, the group officially changed that as they dropped off The Juice: Vol. III. This is a project that had been heavily teased over the last little while. For instance, a few months ago, they gave us the single “Bounce,” which just so happens to be the first song on the EP.

Singer Vali of Emotional Oranges performs onstage during night one of the Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit Gen Z concert at the Tabernacle on May 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

Once again, the length of the tape is around eight tracks. Overall, it is a very tight project that showcases the group’s songwriting strengths. The punchy R&B tracks are filled with smooth production choices, and the vocals are on point, as per usual. Furthermore, the songs have a summer vibe to them, which will be a nice contrast while you ride out the winter.

You can listen to the new tape, down below. As always, let us know what you think of this project, in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked to HotNewHipHop for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Tracklist:

Bounce She Got A Man Petty Devotion Slide All Night Make Me Wanna On My Way Let Me Go

