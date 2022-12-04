New Jersey’s Tone Stith took the lead on last weekend’s R&B Season update. This Sunday, we’re giving Emotional Oranges a moment in the spotlight – alongside some other very talented artists.

The Los Angeles-based group shared “Let Me Go” a few days ago. They also earned a spot on November’s final update with their “On My Way” track.

Perhaps the biggest title to arrive on our weekly roundup comes from Metro Boomin’s HEROES & VILLAINS. The project was a focal point on our Fire Emoji playlist. Specifically, “Creepin'” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage earns its flowers from us over here.

Following that, we hear from RINI with “Pressure.” The melodic song appears on the Ultraviolet EP, complete with a feature from BEAM on “Selfish” as well as five other solo titles.

“Options, you got options / You a problem, you don’t need drama / Leave all your drama on a blocklist, yeah,” she sings on the post-chorus.

Nakkia Gold made her debut with her Like Girls album this New Music Friday (December 2). The project boasts appearances from Jeremih and Pink Sweat$, as well as Ant Clemons on “Past.”

The new project finds the LGBTQ artist reflecting on the ups and downs of her love life in recent years, and marks a strong first effort for her.

Benny The Butcher came through with some bars on iyla’s “Lost Me” single too. The New Yorker rhymes about letting a lover go due to feelings of entitlement, comparing their relationship to that of “Biggie and Faith” rather than “Ciara and Russell.”

Our final spot this Sunday goes to THEY., who shines on their latest, “Set Me Free.”

Stream it all exclusively on Spotify below. If you’re in need of more tracks to add to your playlist, find our weekly Fire Emoji update here.