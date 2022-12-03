2022 has been an undeniably big year for music. Luckily, the exciting new releases are rolling all the way into December. On the latest edition of our weekly Fire Emoji update, we’ve got new tracks from some huge albums that just dropped, as well as singles from your favourite names in the industry.

Unsurprisingly, Metro Boomin’s HEROES & VILLAINS can be found at the top of our roundup. The title that’s been causing the most conversation online is “Feel The Fiyaaaah” with A$AP Rocky and Takeoff.

With the former becoming a first-time father and releasing minimal music this year, and the latter unexpectedly losing his life last month, it’s not a shock to see fans gravitate towards the incredibly well-produced song.

Afterward, we selected another cut from the same record, “Superhero” with Future and Chris Brown.

Another noteworthy album that landed on Friday is Babyface Ray’s MOB. The XXL Freshman linked with Chicago’s Lil Durk for “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy.” Later on in our playlist, you’ll also hear “Wavy Gang Immortal.” The song features Samuel Shabazz and King Hendrick$ and is on the same project.

From Yungeen Ace and EST Gee we have “Gang Nem.” Afterward comes A$AP Rocky’s first solo effort since “D.M.B” arrived earlier this year. “Shittin Me” appears on the Need For Speed Unbound soundtrack, and fans have been loving it so far.

Holding it down for the female rapper this weekend is Latto and GloRilla. The two FeMCs teamed up with Gangsta Boo for “FTCU,” which is sure to become an anthem as it makes rounds online.

Other picks from HEROES & VILLAINS include “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2)” with Travis Scott and 21 Savage, as well as “Umbrella” with Young Nudy and the Saint Laurent Don.

Finally, we close things out with Kodak Black and Doodie Lo’s link-up on “ISTG, Pt. 2.”

Stream it all exclusively on Spotify below. Additionally, make sure to check back tomorrow to hear our updated R&B Season playlist.