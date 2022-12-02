Metro Boomin’s long-awaited album, Heroes & Villains, has finally arrived. Prior to its arrival, the Boominati Worldwide founder unleashed an accompanying short film on YouTube. Yesterday, Metro also teased the features on the album by sharing several comic book covers to his Instagram profile. Once he did that, fans grew even more excited for his follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, John Legend, Mustafa, and many other high-profile rappers were officially confirmed for the album.

However, Metro Boomin’s reveal of his Takeoff feature caught many fans by surprise. Takeoff’s appearance on H&V serves as his first posthumous release since his passing last month. And much like the rest of Metro’s new star-studded project, it doesn’t disappoint.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 14: Takeoff, Metro Boomin, Quavo and Offset attend Offset Birthday Celebration at Republic Lounge on December 14, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Metro Boomin assembles an unlikely duo on “Feel The Fiyaaaah”

Takeoff appears on the penultimate track of Heroes & Villains, and it’s already looking like one of the record’s standout moments. Titled after its infectious “Feel The Fire” sample, the soulful cut connects Take with an unlikely collaborator: A$AP Rocky. While they haven’t appeared on a track together before, Migos and A$AP Mob members have worked together previously. Quavo, for instance, appeared on the wavy A$AP Mob collaborative track “RAF” in 2017. Furthermore, A$AP Ferg tapped Migos for a feature on his Still Strivin’ mixtape during the same year.

Yet despite their lack of previous work together, A$AP Rocky and Takeoff showcase incredible chemistry on “Feel The Fiyaaah.” Rocky introduces the track with a hook and verse, but at the 1:20-mark, Takeoff immediately steals the show. With a voice and cadence that’s perfectly tailored to Metro Boomin’s soaring soul chop, Takeoff delivers an impressive swan song. His verse boasts robust alphabet-themed wordplay, and it’s oozing with the late rapper’s signature charisma.

A$AP Rocky and Takeoff make for a dynamic combination, and it’s tragic that this may be the first and last time that fans get to hear them together.

Quotable Lyrics

Mama told me, “Go and get it” (Mama)

I was tryna get a ticket (Get it)

Commas, commas, it’s some digits (Digits)

Been thinkin’ ’bout it for a minute (Yessir)

You lookin’ at a lieutenant (Lieutenant)

Ice and igloo on a pendant (Ice)

Listen to the song below, and let us know if you’re feeling it in the comment section below. Long live Takeoff.