As an arrest is made in the case involving the death of Takeoff, the tributes continue to pour in. Hip Hop remains stunned at the loss of the beloved Migos rapper, especially considering he was an unproblematic figure in the industry. Takeoff stayed away from trouble and enjoyed being a part of one of the leading Rap groups in the world. However, sadly, that didn’t keep someone from firing shots during an altercation. Takeoff wasn’t involved in the verbal argument, but he, unfortunately, lost his life to a stray bullet.

Fans across the world grieved this news, and as time moves forward, several of Takeoff’s relatives have also penned public tributes.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Quavo, Offset, and Cardi B’s posts have gone viral as they fondly remember Takeoff. Today, YRN Lingo, Takeoff’s brother, expressed his devastation in an open letter shared on Instagram.

“I honestly still can’t believe it,” wrote Lingo. “My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in. You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn’t need anything you always gave me something.”

Lingo recalled a childhood memory of Takeoff telling him when he became a famous rapper, “you can ask me for anything.”

“I laughed and gave him a hug,” said Lingo. “I know God had to meet one of his purest angels because you were one of them. I’m still trying to understand this life thing, just help me and guide me through this hell on earth, cause it’s going to be hard.”

He included several photos of the brothers growing up together. “I will see you again one day in heaven brother,” he wrote. “I’ll take care of Mama and Heaven down here. Take you fulfilled your purpose and more.”

Read the letter in full below.