Cardi B says that she’s been feeling “hopeless” trying to make Offset happy after the death of Takeoff. The “WAP” rapper discussed how she and her husband have been coping with the loss while speaking with The Neighborhood Talk.

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she said. “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherfuckers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’”

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Offset (L) and Cardi B perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum on November 30, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“We don’t want no sympathy,” Cardi continued. “We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile.”

She went on to say she’s heartbroken seeing Offset “randomly cry.” Cardi also says that people are starting to get more “comfortable trying to be funny” around them as the weeks go on.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston earlier this month. He was 28. Following the shooting, Takeoff’s friends and family held a “Celebration of Life” at the State Farm Arena.

After Takeoff’s death, Offset wrote on social media about life feeling like a “nightmare.”

“I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream,” he said in the post. “But it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Offset formed the Migos alongside Takeoff and Quavo back in 2008. The trio, who are all related, grew up together in Atlanta.

Check out Cardi’s conversation with The Neighborhood Talk below.

[Via]