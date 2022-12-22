It’s been nearly two months since the world lost Takeoff in a fatal shooting, and his death is understandably still affecting his cousin and fellow Migos member Offset.

In a tweet posted Wednesday (Dec. 21), he shared that it’s not easy putting on a fake smile while continuing to deal with grief.

Also sharing a throwback photo of Takeoff performing onstage, the “Clout” rapper penned, “S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up.”

Earlier this month, Offset said on social media that he was “in a dark place.” He also shared artwork featuring Takeoff, revealing, “I miss you bra tryna push through the pain.”

Cardi B recently got vulnerable about her husband’s grieving process. According to People, she shared in a deleted Twitter post, “We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy.”

“I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy,’” she continued. “And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Takeoff died at age 28 after suffering gunshot wounds to his “head and torso” on Nov. 1. He was outside of a Houston area bowling alley when the shooting occurred, with Quavo also at the scene.

Patrick Clark, who allegedly pulled the trigger, has since been taken into custody and charged with Takeoff’s murder. As HotNewHipHop previously reported, Clark’s lawyer announced that he may use a self-defense claim.

