Takeoff tragically lost his life in November after suffering a fatal shooting at a Houston bowling alley and event center. Since then, 33-year-old Patrick Clark has been arrested and charged with the rapper’s murder.

After allegedly attempting to flee the United States, his legal team has revealed that Clark may pursue a self-defense claim in court.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Rapper Takeoff of the hip hip group Migos performs on the Sahara stage during week 1, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella )

Per the Associated Press, one of Clark’s lawyers implied during a recent hearing that he opened fire after another person initially shot at him. But police tell a different story, claiming that Clark was the first to fire a shot.

“We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr. Clark will have a valid and meritorious claim for self-defense,” the lawyer stated. She reportedly declined to explain further to reporters.

Clark was initially given a $2 million bond following his arrest earlier this month. But his lawyers attempted to lower it at a court hearing this past Wednesday.

A district judge acknowledged that Clark might be a flight risk. They also revealed that his “Google searches for fake tickets cause me a great deal of concern.”

Eventually, though, he agreed to lower the bond to $1 million with security measures expected to be put in place. Clark’s lawyer hopes to reduce it further to $300,000, a figure that could be more affordable for his family.

Takeoff was fatally shot in November and passed away at age 28. Quavo, his uncle and collaborator, was also at the scene during the shooting.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 11: A view of atmosphere during a Celebration of Life for Takeoff of Migos at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Takeoff was fatally shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, TX in the early hours of November 1, 2022 at the age of 28. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

His funeral was held in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and brought in a number of mourning stars. The City Girls, Alicia Keys, Justin Beiber, and more attended the event to pay their respects.

Both Quavo and Offset spoke at the service in honor of Takeoff, along with Drake.

