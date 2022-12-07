It’s only been just over a month since Takeoff was tragically shot and killed at a private party in Houston. Last week, Houston police arrested and charged the alleged gunman, Patrick Xavier Clark, with murder in Takeoff’s sudden death.

Clark is now claiming that he is unable to afford the hiring of a private investigator. Since he will need one to start building his defense, the accused is asking a judge for the money.

Rapper Takeoff of the hip hip group Migos performs on the Sahara stage during week 1, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella )

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Clark is asking for an initial sum of $5,000. He claims he needs the money in order to hire a private investigator. He’s “financially unable to cover the costs,” according to the papers.

The alleged murderer claims to have already found a P.I. who will work on the case for a reduced rate of $85/hour. He just doesn’t have the money to pay for it himself.

The docs are also claiming that Clark’s family is unable to financially assist, as they’ve spent all of their money on his attorney.

The attorney is further arguing that a private investigator is necessary for the Takeoff case. In order to “properly investigate [Clark’s] case and to prepare effectively for trial,” he claims.

The accused 33-year-old is a known DJ in the Houston area who goes by DJ Pat, according to DJ Akademiks.

According to court documents, Takeoff alleged killer, Patrick Clark (DJ Pat) applied for an Emergency Passport days after killing Takeoff and booked a flight to Mexico. When Police arrested him, he had large amounts of cash on him. Prosecutors claim he's a flight risk for bond. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 3, 2022

Recent reports indicate that although he claims innocence, Clark is “nervous and concerned” to appear in court. The funeral service for Takeoff took place at State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta on November 11. A star-studded guest list made appearances to pay respect to their late friend.

Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys and Chlöe Bailey were among those who performed tributes for the sold-out crowd of 20,000. Make sure to stay tuned to HNHH with the latest updates in the trial.

