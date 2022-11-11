It’s a day that many hip-hop heads didn’t see coming so soon – Takeoff’s memorial service. 10 days after he was fatally shot in Texas, the rapper’s friends, family, and fans have all come together in Atlanta to mourn their devastating loss.

Tickets to the celebration of life were made available prior to Friday (November 11). Organizers have made it clear that no media or recordings would be welcome inside State Farm Arena for the event. However, not everyone was capable of following the rules and some photos and videos have already begun leaking online.

Earlier this morning, a photo of Take’s face on a sign outside the venue surfaced online. We’ve also seen a video of his hearse driving through the city. A photo of the order of service reveals plenty of musical entertainment has been planned, though no names were listed on the program.

Previous reports unveiled that Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys are due to perform while commemorating Takeoff’s legacy. We now know that Chloe Bailey was on the list as well.

The R&B starlet gave her all in a rendition of Beyoncé’s “Heaven” while one attendee was able to sneakily catch the emotional moment on camera.

Unsurprisingly, other stealthily taken videos reveal that Takeoff’s past collaborator, Drake, gave a speech to the thousands in attendance. Even during such a devastating time, you can hear him still cracking jokes and holding on to happy memories.

“Whenever he would take his shades off, he had this thing about him that I love, no matter what was going on around us, he was always kind of squinting, but like his eyes were wide open,” the Canadian recalled.

As Page Six notes, the late 28-year-old’s family asks attendees to donate to the Rocket Foundation – a program that supports the fight against gun violence – in lieu of giving flowers or gifts.

See more of the circulating clips from Takeoff’s memorial below. RIP.

