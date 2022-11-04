News of 28-year-old Takeoff’s unexpected death has shaken the hip-hop community to its core this week, and as the days since he was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, continue to fly by, investigators have shared more details into the tragedy.

Law enforcement sources have spoken to TMZ, revealing that on that fateful night, there were heated words exchanged between Quavo and others at the venue that evening after the Migos member lost a dice game inside.

Takeoff of Migos performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Atlanta-born artists are said to have taken their argument outside, at which time they began beefing further over who could take the other down in a game of basketball.

A video obtained by the outlet affirms this story, as Quavo can be heard becoming increasingly frustrated while assuring those around him listening that he would definitely win in a game of pick-up.

The video shows that Huncho made an attempt to remove himself from the situation before things became too tense, but sources say that a punch was then thrown and at least 10 gunshots rang out. Multiple weapons are thought to have been fired, with three people being struck by bullets – including Takeoff.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the tragedy, and local authorities have yet to publicly name a suspect. Another clip obtained by TMZ shows that one of the men in the group was holding and raising his gun – at this time, he’s been labelled as a person of interest.

While countless recording artists including Drake, Beyoncé, and Rich The Kid have all shared heartfelt messages in the wake of the latest hip-hop loss, both Offset and Quavo have yet to share official statements or express their immense grief to the world, though the former has changed his profile photo on Instagram and cancelled a concert.

Revisit Takeoff’s The Last Rocket album here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the late star’s death investigation. RIP.

