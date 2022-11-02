The untimely and tragic death of Migos member Takeoff on November 1st has fans and the music industry grieving his loss. The news sent shockwaves across the world, and as everyone sends love and support to the family of the rapper, it can’t be missed that Takeoff died one day before the anniversary of his first solo debut, The Last Rocket.

Migos members Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff made magic together as a trio, scoring massive hits like “Bad and Boujee” and “Versace,” as well as “MotorSport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. So, when Quavo, the uncle of the group, made his solo debut, It didn’t take long for Takeoff to showcase his own musical talent.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff’s solo debut hosted the track “Last Memory,” which debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 along with “She Gon Wink,” and “Casper.” The Last Rocket showcased Takeoff’s individual style and natural gift for making music. He may not have been the most talkative of the Migos trio, but he liked his music to speak for him.

In a 2018 interview with the Fader, he famously pointed out, “I switch it up. I can go slow, I can go medium, I can go fast … I can go deeper. I may sound like I’m the oldest, but I’m the youngest.” He stated that he was “funny, too,” while adding, “I won’t open up unless I feel comfortable”.

In honor of Takeoff, we invite you to listen to his amazing and only solo album The Last Rocket, an album that could have been the first of many.

Tracklist