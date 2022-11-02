Mob Ties affiliate No Luck says that he wasn’t at the bowling alley where Takeoff was shot and killed on Tuesday, after rumors began to circulate online about his involvement. The shooting occurred after a fight broke out over a dice game at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. No Luck says that he was at a Smokey Dee party.

“I was not at a bowling alley,” he wrote on Instagram after the incident. “Please stop confusing me with people!!!!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I was at @smokeydeee party from 12 am-2:45 am,” he added in a follow-up post.

Takeoff’s uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, was present at the time of the shooting but was left unharmed. A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also injured and were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested as of now. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says that the shooting occurred after the business closed its doors, at about 2:30 AM, meaning Takeoff was likely with invited guests.

Mayor Sylvester Turner blamed the killing on gun violence in America: “People are no longer resolving their disputes or their arguments through a fist fight. Now, everyone has access to guns, and so when there’s disagreement, people pull guns and they start shooting. Their future is cut off and family members and friends are left to mourn.”

Chuck D of Public Enemy also spoke out against gun violence after the shooting, telling TMZ: “It’s not normal behavior, it’s just not normal and what the circumstances in the United States of America is just dealing with abnormal situations that people think, you know, through culture, it’s been normalized over the years.”

Check out No Luck’s post on Instagram below, as caught by No Jumper.