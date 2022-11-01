Takeoff spoke about wanting to be respected now, not when he “ain’t here” during an interview with Drink Champs just days before his death. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday at the age of 28.

“One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff during the resurfaced interview. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind when you [were] going to do that?”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Recording artists Quavo and Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Takeoff replied: “For sure. I’m chill, I’m-laid back, but it’s time to pop it. I want to get into my flow. Time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here.”

Takeoff was killed at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling after a fight broke out over a game of dice. Fellow Migos rapper, Quavo, who is also Takeoff’s uncle, was present at the time and was left unharmed. Two additional victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset formed the Migos back in 2008. They broke into the mainstream in 2013 with the release of their track, “Versace.” In 2017, they received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album with the release of their sophomore effort, Culture.

Takeoff had been appearing on Drink Champs with Quavo to promote their new album, Only Built for Infinity Links, which they released on October 7 as “Unc & Phew.” They shared a music video for the track, “Messy,” on Monday.

Check out a clip from Takeoff’s Drink Champs appearance below.

Takeoff wanted his flowers 💐🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KbjLgBlorv — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) November 1, 2022

[Via]