- Pop CultureGloRilla & Finesse2Tymes Concert Sees Third Stampede Death: ReportAisha Stephens, 35, is said to be the latest fatality.By Erika Marie
- MusicMF DOOM's Widow Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Rapper On Anniversary Of His DeathMF DOOM's widow penned a heartfelt message on Instagram on the two-year anniversary of the rapper's death.By Cole Blake
- MusicTakeoff Spoke About It Being "Time To Give Me My Flowers" Days Before His DeathTakeoff spoke about wanting his flowers during a recent interview on "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCarl Chery Reflects On Rappers We've Lost As Hip Hop Mourns TakeoffThe Spotify exec named Dolph, Juice, Von, Mac, Nip, Pop, Drakeo, and more.By Erika Marie
- MusicDavido's 3-Year-Old Son Dies In Family PoolDavido's domestic workers are being questioned by police after the death of his 3-year-old son.By Cole Blake
- RandomNurse Facing Murder Charges For L.A. Crash Was Going 130 Mph: ReportThe nurse who is facing murder charges for a deadly car crash in L.A. was reportedly traveling much faster than originally believed.By Cole Blake
- TVTwo Actors Die After Car Crash Near Set For Netflix's "The Chosen One"Two actors and six crew members from Netflix's "The Chosen One" were involved in a car crash near a filming location for the series.By Cole Blake
- Pop CulturePusha T Breaks Down While Discussing His Parents' Deaths With CharlamagnePusha T had a tough time keeping it together while discussing the deaths of his parents with Charlamagne.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSoulja Boy Says Fans Need To Be More Vigilant Following Astroworld TragedySoulja Boy says fans need to be more vigilant at concerts in response to Astroworld.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Previously Boasted When Fans Were Injured At His ShowsTravis Scott has repeatedly bragged about fans being injured at his concerts.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHouston Police Chief Warned Travis Scott Of Crowd Condition At Astroworld: ReportThe Houston Police Chief reportedly warned Travis Scott of the crowd conditions ahead of his performance at the Astroworld Festival.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFan Paralyzed At 2017 Travis Scott Concert Speaks Out On Astroworld FestivalA fan who was paralyzed at a Travis Scott concert four years ago spoke out on Astroworld tragedy.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureStefflon Don Slams Travis Scott Over Astroworld Tragedy In Since-Deleted TweetStefflon Don calls out Travis Scott for not stopping his Astroworld Festival performance.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Faces Lawsuit Over Astroworld Festival TragedyAn attendee at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival is suing the organizers.By Cole Blake
- MusicAstroworld Festival Patrons Were Ridiculed For Telling Production About DeathsTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner have both released statements regarding the incident.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Discusses Astroworld Tragedy In New VideoTravis Scott spoke about the deaths at his Astroworld Festival on his Instagram story.By Cole Blake
- MusicKids Aged 14 & 16 Were Among Those Killed At Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival: ReportChildren of the ages 14 and 16 were among those killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival.By Cole Blake