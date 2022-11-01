If you’re anything like us, you were shocked, then devastated, to hear the news about Takeoff. It was an unexpected way to start the month as we wind down from Halloween celebrations: the Migos rapper was shot and killed by a possible stray bullet during a dice game. Speculative reports have stormed social media as headlines fluctuate in attempts to hone in on exactly what could have led to such an unexpected tragedy.

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was often teased as being the “forgotten” member of Migos—not because his talents didn’t measure up with groupmates Offset and Quavo, but because he was so unproblematic and avoided controversy. Following the recent release of his “Unc & Phew,” Only Built for Infinity Links album with Quavo, Hip Hop was once again impressed with what Takeoff had to offer.

As we all await more details from the authorities about what happened at that dice game, Carl Chery took a moment to reflect on just a few of the losses Hip Hop has endured in recent years—specifically, the last four. Spotify’s Head of Urban Music fired off a tweet that grounded many gossipy conversations.

If it feels as if we’re on a continuous cycle of mourning beloved artists who have either passed away from gun violence or drug abuse. Chery’s post suggested that, yes, indeed we are.

He wrote: “We’ve lost XXXtentacion, Juice Wrld, King Von, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Young Dolph, Drakeo The Ruler, Mac Miller, MO3, Huey, Snootie Wild, JayDayYoungan, Trouble, PnB Rock and now Takeoff in the past four years. I don’t even know what else to say.”

Responses solidified the unspoken point, as Chery’s followers added more names in his comment section that couldn’t fit in the original post. Takeoff’s tragic murder is the latest slaying that has caused Hip Hop to discuss violence within the culture, but those aren’t the only discourses occurring at the moment. Like several other shootings such as this, there are photos and videos of a lifeless Takeoff circulating online.

There has been an outcry for these posts to be taken down, but morbidity thrives on social media. We send our sincerest condolences to Takeoff’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Niggas killed TakeOff. A Nigga who mind his business n don’t say shit. Shit wild Idek what to say that’s some unexpected ass shit — C. Roy (@cooliestillcool) November 1, 2022

Takeoff, man…

Offset lost a brother he'll never get to fix things with.

For nothing.

Quavo lost his nephew.

For nothing.

Rap lost a good one.

For nothing.

All this bloodshed.

For nothing.

It'll never make sense.

Never ever.

Rest in Peace.

Prayers to the family of the fallen. pic.twitter.com/6l4PUO2wp1 — juice wayne (@visecs) November 1, 2022

This is heartbreaking news and a tragic loss to GA and the music industry. Born and raised in Gwinnett County, Kirshnik Khari Ball influenced Hip Hop and our Culture beyond measure.



My condolences are with Takeoff’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by his talent. https://t.co/5SI04LzTau — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 1, 2022

Heart heavy today 💔💔💔

Rest in Paradise Takeoff 😢🙏🏾

Sending My deepest condolences to Quavo & his loved ones — BIA (@BIABIA) November 1, 2022