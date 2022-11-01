We’re within the first 24 hours of Takeoff’s passing and Hip Hop is stunned. The beloved Migos rapper was a figure that kept away from controversy and never entangled himself in dangerous ongoings, so it came as a shock to learn that he was shot and killed in Houston, Texas.

As the hours move on, more information is being learned about the incident leading up to Takeoff’s demise. Police confirmed that Quavo, Takeoff, and 40 to 50 others were guests at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Women who claimed to have been at the event took to social media to give their takes on what they allegedly witnessed.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Read More: Takeoff’s Killer Not Yet Arrested, Police Ask For Leads

According to one woman who surfaced online, Quavo was playing dice when things became tense. She alleged that Takeoff wasn’t in the immediate area but when someone fired shots, the rapper was hit with a stray bullet. News reports stated when emergency responders arrived at the venue, Takeoff was pronounced dead. There were two other victims who were said to have been taken to a hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries has not been shared at this time, nor have their identities.

The Migos star’s attorney, Drew Findling, issued a statement to NBC News.

This Takeoff shit so weird .. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world . I cried . God bless that man’s spirit his family and friends . SUCH A TALENTED SOUL .. ion understand — SZA (@sza) November 1, 2022

Read More: Gillie Da King Goes Off After Graphic Videos Of Takeoff Circulates

“Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” said Findling. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent, but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

The outpouring of condolences has been insurmountable as the industry—entertainers, fans, and friends of Takeoff—have swarmed social media. One of the many tributes arrived from Rich The Kid who put his close relationship with the slain rapper on display in a heart-breaking Instagram post.

Read More: Long Live Takeoff: Fans Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper

Rich shared several photos of himself with Takeoff and expressed his grief in a caption.

“Today I lost more than a brother,” he wrote. “My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t . The most humble person I know we used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already you didn’t deserve that!! i can’t stop crying I love you so much bro forever🤞🏾❤️🤝🏽 🕊”

Many in his comment section echoed his sentiments as “Long Live Takeoff” has trended across the internet. We continue to send our condolences.

Check out more from Rich The Kid and an update from the Houston Police Department below.

[via]