Houston Police Department
- MusicTravis Scott Performance Draws Strong Reaction From Houston Police UnionIt would be the first performance for Scott in Houston since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. By Zachary Horvath
- LifeBTB Savage Murder Under Investigation By Federal Agents: VideoHouston PD Chief Troy Finner gave an update on the fatal shooting's investigation earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSeveral Members Of Sauce Walka's Crew Arrested On RICO ChargesThe FBI and local law enforcement arrested 14 individuals in Houston, Texas.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTakeoff Murder: Houston Police Arrest Alleged GunmanPolice confirmed the arrest of 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark for the murder of Takeoff. By Aron A.
- LifeTakeoff Murder Case: Houston Police Chief Is Determined To Serve "Some Justice"Chief Troy Finner continues to look for answers regarding the untimely death of the youngest Migo.By Hayley Hynes
- GramBoosie Says Rappers Are Targets As He Grieves Takeoff: "This Rap Sh*t Wack"Boosie has long stated that being a rapper is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.By Erika Marie
- MusicRich The Kid Calls Takeoff His "Twin" In Heartbreaking TributeThe grief is palpable as more information about Takeoff's death is shared. The late rapper's attorney issued a statement.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTakeoff's Killer Not Yet Arrested, Police Ask For LeadsPolice want the public's help to identify the gunman responsible for Takeoff's death. By Aron A.
- GossipPolice At Astroworld Allegedly Filmed The Event 19 Minutes After It Was Declared “Mass Casualty”The death toll from the AstroFest tragedy has risen to nine.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAstroworld Festival Update: Houston Police Chief Reveals Security Guard Was Injected With DrugsSeveral attendees of the event have been sharing their heartbreaking stories online.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeHouston Police Involved In Shootout With Suspect At Galleria Mall: ReportThe suspect, who remains at large, also shot a man in the leg.By Erika Marie