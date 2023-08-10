Travis Scott Performance Draws Strong Reaction From Houston Police Union

Travis Scott’s long-awaited fourth studio album UTOPIA is finally here and fans have been eating it up. It just sold 496,000 copies in its first week, which is easily the most of any rap album this year. Furthermore, sales will be around 140,000 in week two which is in the ballpark of what Lil Uzi Vert did in his first week with the Pink Tape. So, it is no surprise that Travis Scott’s first live performance for his Circus Maximus tour in Rome, Italy, was electric with 60,000 fans. He brought out one of his idols, Kanye West, which drove fans wild.

So much so, that around 60 were injured with some being pepper-sprayed in the process. La Flame is always encouraging his fans to rage at his shows, it is inevitable at this point. He says it himself on the opener to his 2018 album ASTROWORLD on the song “STARGAZING,” “And it ain’t no moshpit if ain’t no injuries.” That is exactly why the Houston Police Department does not want Travis back performing any more shows.

The Houston Police Reacts

It is fair to say authorities are not happy with the news. “Like most, we were in complete disbelief that anyone would approve of Travis Scott or the production company having another concert,” the union said. What is interesting though, is that the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, seems to be okay with the concert since it is at a different location. “Unlike the Astroworld Festival at NRG in 2021, the concert will be held in a different type of venue. The Toyota Center has been a good partner with the City of Houston, and we expect this to continue for this and every other concert.”

