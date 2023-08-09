Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Concert Injured Dozens Of Attendees

If there’s one thing you can always expect Travis Scott to inspire in people, it’s the rage. The father of two has a natural enthusiasm for life that’s undeniably contagious. Still, some would argue that he’s taken things too far a number of times over the years. His 2021 Astroworld Festival resulted in a ton of backlash for Scott after multiple people lost their lives during a tragic crowd crush. The “goosebumps” hitmaker stepped out of the spotlight for a brief period at that time. He’s since headlined festivals and, earlier this week, performed for 60,000 in Rome.

Scott was initially due to perform in Egypt at the Pyramids of Giza when UTOPIA first dropped, but that show was ultimately cancelled. Regardless, the Houston native brought an exuberant amount of energy to the historic Circus Maximus on Monday (August 7). Scott also surprised fans with an appearance from Kanye West, who hasn’t taken the stage since his controversial anti-Semitic rants. This obviously had the audience acting out in an even rowdier manner, and reportedly even led to a pepper spray incident.

Travis Scott Performs for 60,000 Fans in Rome

As per Euro News, dozens were injured by the attack, and at least 60 sought medical treatment. Elsewhere at the show, a 14-year-old was hospitalized after falling four metres. He was apparently trying to sneak into Circus Maximus without security noticing, but ultimately hurt himself in the process. Earlier this summer one of Scott’s performances resulted in an earthquake, and this week’s was no different. Residents of Rome felt the Cactus Jack founder’s presence all throughout the city, and not all of them were pleased.

As La Flame’s listeners continue to revel in his long-awaited UTOPIA LP and Circus Maximus film, the multi-talent has been sharing more secrets about the making of his album. While he worked with an impressive roster of collaborators, including SZA, The Weeknd, and Beyonce, it turns out J. Cole nearly appeared on the record as well. Read more about what Scott said about that missed opportunity at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

