Travis Scott Announces Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott will be officially embarking on the Circus Maximus Tour in North America, later this year. To promote his new album, Utopia, Scott announced the run of concerts on Tuesday morning. He’ll be making stops in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Houston, and more cities from September through November, this fall. On Instagram, he also noted that an announcement for European dates will come soon.

The tour announcement comes after Scott performed in Rome, Italy on Monday night. While running through his Utopia songs, Scott also welcomed Kanye West to the stage. In doing so, he praised the legendary rapper as the “greatest of all time.” Together they performed “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Travis Scott In Concert

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

The Circus Maximus Tour will be Scott’s first time hitting the road in this capacity since the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour in 2018-19 when he brought along Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Trippie Redd. It was also when the tragic crowd rush occurred during his Astroworld Festival performance, the legal ramifications of which, he is still facing. Check out when fans will be able to catch Scott live below.

Circus Maximus Tour Dates

09/25/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/27/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/29/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

10/01/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/04/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/08/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/11/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/12/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/14/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/19/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/21/2023 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/23/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/26/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/30/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/04/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

11/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/09/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/12/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/18/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

11/24/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/27/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

