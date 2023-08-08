Travis Scott Announces Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott will be officially embarking on the Circus Maximus Tour in North America, later this year. To promote his new album, Utopia, Scott announced the run of concerts on Tuesday morning. He’ll be making stops in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Houston, and more cities from September through November, this fall. On Instagram, he also noted that an announcement for European dates will come soon.
The tour announcement comes after Scott performed in Rome, Italy on Monday night. While running through his Utopia songs, Scott also welcomed Kanye West to the stage. In doing so, he praised the legendary rapper as the “greatest of all time.” Together they performed “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”
Read More: Travis Scott Hyped Over Footage From Rome Concert: “This Made Me Do 60 Back Flips”
Travis Scott In Concert
The Circus Maximus Tour will be Scott’s first time hitting the road in this capacity since the Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour in 2018-19 when he brought along Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Trippie Redd. It was also when the tragic crowd rush occurred during his Astroworld Festival performance, the legal ramifications of which, he is still facing. Check out when fans will be able to catch Scott live below.
Circus Maximus Tour Dates
09/25/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/27/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
10/01/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/04/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/08/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/11/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/12/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/14/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/19/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/21/2023 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/23/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/26/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/30/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/04/2023 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
11/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/09/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/12/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/18/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
11/24/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/27/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Read More: Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West In Rome, Labels Him The “Greatest Of All Time”
[Via]