Tory Lanez Roasted After His Two-Year-Old Tweet Ages Horribly

Tory Lanez is currently facing the consequences of his actions. On Thursday, the artist was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, this was a shocking story from beginning to end. A lot of this story played out in the court of public opinion. Although some felt as though Meg was lying, she ultimately got vindicated thanks to Tory’s conviction. Now, Tory has a very long road ahead, and it remains to be seen how much of his sentence he is actually going to have to serve.

If you recall, prior to the trial, Tory Lanez was feeling very confident that he would not end up being convicted. Overall, this was probably a big mistake as the judge said Tory’s post-shooting actions led to a hefty sentence. Tory was especially active on Twitter, where he continued to make fun of those who thought he would go to prison. A great example of this is the tweet down below in which he laughed at his haters with a tweet made to provoke people.

Read More: Tory Lanez Will Have A Year Shaven Off Of His Sentence

The Tory Lanez Tweet In Question

Me at my house …. watching niggas on Twitter celebrating and thinking I’m going to jail 🤣😂 ……… pic.twitter.com/M8KZW4XHcg — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 23, 2021

As you can imagine, with Tory’s sentencing in the rearview mirror, many are coming to this tweet to hit him with the unholy ratio. This is very typical of Twitter anytime a celebrity says something that eventually bites them in the rear end. If you were to check out the quote tweets here, everyone is dunking on Tory. Overall, many are just saying that this aged poorly. Additionally, a lot of fans are saying that it is humorous he can’t delete this tweet until 2033. Needless to say, the internet is pretty ruthless.

The Internet Reacts

Below, you can find the full extent of these tweets that poke fun at Tory. Although he won’t be seeing these tweets, it doesn’t take away from the embarrassment of his old tweet. Let us know what you think of this situation and the ruthlessness of the internet, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

This so great cuz you can't even log in and delete this. You gonna come back in 2032 to getting SMOKED https://t.co/lxDHwAvtG3 — Bryan Ray Trout (@tryna_be_famous) August 8, 2023

this tweet didn’t age well at all 😭 https://t.co/gzG0CnQsQJ — omeo 𖤐 (@ihyomeo) August 8, 2023

Got damn, you can’t even delete this until 2033 https://t.co/BtAIglgiRB pic.twitter.com/Obsb2m83c3 — That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast (@ThatsFNW) August 9, 2023

This tweet aged worse then spoiled Milk Ohhh my goodness https://t.co/26QSRZhe3H — Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) August 8, 2023

Read More: Iggy Azalea’s Letter About Tory Lanez Gets Published Online