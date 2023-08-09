Charlamagne Tha God And DJ Envy React To Tory Lanez Sentencing

The trial that everyone in the rap world has been talking about for years finally came to a close yesterday. Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot all the way back in 2020. Fans online had generated substantial support for Tory despite evidence pointing towards his guilt. In December of last year, he was officially found guilty and given a date for his sentencing hearing. That sentencing unfolded on Tuesday of this week and reactions are still flowing in.

On a new Breakfast Club released this morning Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy gave their immediate reactions to the verdict. “For everybody who keeps saying they don’t believe Tory did this, he said in court yesterday. He apologized for his actions and took full responsibility for the shooting,” Charlamagne begins. He continued to lambast fans who were susceptible to misinformation online. “If you get your information from the internet, from the narrative created online, you’re gonna be misinformed all the time.” DJ Envy agrees. “Most people don’t read. They gonna go through the headlines and see what the headlines are.”

More Reactions To The Tory Lanez Verdict

Charlamagne continued. “I just will never understand why Tory was doing what he was doing on social media. Like I will never understand why he tried to try this case in the court of public opinion,” he explained. Both hosts seem to come to the same confused conclusion. They agree that Tory didn’t do himself any favors by attacking Megan online. At the conclusion of the segment they make suggestions that those who get to express opinions on something like this case should have to be informed in order to do it.

While many reacted to the supposed severity of the sentence, Boosie Badazz had a different take. He claimed that Tory actually got off easier because he was in California and if he had been elsewhere he could have done closer to 40 years. What do you think of Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy’s reaction to the Tory Lanez verdict? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Tory Lanez Lawyer Claims Rapper Leaked Court Docs & Medical Info To Akademiks: Report

[Via]