Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison, Twitter Reacts

Tory Lanez is currently going to prison for 10 years. Overall, this is due to the fact that he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. This is a case that took three years to wrap up, and as you can imagine, there was a lot of fanfare surrounding this. Fans were split between whether or not Lanez actually did it. However, he has been convicted and sentenced, which pretty well spells the end of the case, whether you like the result or not.

The sentencing took two days to complete as the judge had testimonials from those who know Lanez. Furthermore, the judge brought up 76 letters from people vouching for the artist. Among these letters was Iggy Azalea, who caught a whole bunch of flack for getting involved in the drama. Needless to say, plenty of storylines have surfaced over these last couple of days. With Lanez now going to prison for 10 years, fans are getting in their hot takes about what went down.

Tory Lanez Is Going Away For A While

Just in: Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 8, 2023

Overall, there are quite a few people on social media who are defending Tory. However, just as many people are showcasing their disdain for what he did. One search on Twitter and you will see plenty of people who are making memes and poking fun at the situation. Moreover, there are those who want to see accountability for those who defended Lanez. “I will never forget how Iggy and Drake behaved during this Tory Lanez and Meg court case. Hope their BBLs have complications,” one person said. “I still can’t believe Tory Lanez SHOT Megan Thee Stallion and some people are more upset that he was found guilty and sentenced and NOT THAT HE SHOT HER,” said another.

Social Media Sounds Off

There are a few more tweets that you can check out down below. Overall, this is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think of the sentencing, in the comments down below.

this how they taking Tory Lanez to jail

pic.twitter.com/9hMBhFHMtl — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) August 8, 2023

I will never forget how Iggy and Drake behaved during this Tory Lanez and Meg court case. I hope their BBLs have complications. pic.twitter.com/9VNJfmbLNl — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) August 9, 2023

Tory Lanez has FINALLY been sentenced. and now that the trial is officially over, I pray Megan SUE the fuck out of Milagro Gramz, Joe Budden, AKADEMIKS, BlackTeaBlog, that Impressive Lady on Youtube, LovelyTi, Ash Tea Miracle, Got Da Scoop.. put all them bitches under the jail! pic.twitter.com/ifULLTDPt8 — ⚓️❤️. (@navywithbardi) August 8, 2023

I still can’t believe Tory Lanez SHOT Megan Thee Stallion and some people are more upset that he was found guilty and sentenced and NOT THAT HE SHOT HER!!! — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) August 9, 2023

Men are supporting Tory Lanez not because they like him but because abusers have to stick together and avoid accountability. Women are supporting Tory because as pick mes, even if a man came in form of a rat, they would still ride for him. — Feminist Witch 🌙 (@DonCorleANN) August 9, 2023

