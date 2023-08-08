Tory Lanez Sentencing: Canadian Will Serve 10 Years In Prison For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

After two long days in court (not to mention all the antics that unfolded during the original trial last year), we finally know how long Tory Lanez is expected to remain behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Journalist Meghann Cuniff shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday (August 8) afternoon. She confirmed that the Chix Tapes creative has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lanez reportedly gave a lengthy speech in court. He said that he still “dearly cares for” his victim, no matter what she thinks of them. “The victim is my friend,” he said of the rap diva. Tory specifically recalled the time that they spent bonding over the shared experience of losing their mothers. “We both lost our mothers. We would sit there and drink, and drink until we got numb,” the 31-year-old vented.

Tory Lanez was Finally Sentenced

“I said some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said. I revealed some secrets I shouldn’t have revealed,” he also admitted to everyone in attendance. Earlier today, the case’s District Attorney called Lanez out for lacking accountability by attempting to blame his alleged alcohol problem for his actions. His latest comments appear to be the first signs of remorse the world has heard from the R&B crooner. She didn’t appear in court herself this week. Still, Megan gave a statement asking the judge to not consider showing her shooter any mercy.

“He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media,” she wrote. While waiting for the final verdict in Tory Lanez’s case today, a supporter of the artist went viral from outside the courthouse. In a series of videos, she’s been bashing his victim, blaming Thee Stallion for having to take time off work to come and support her shooter. Check out the woman’s most recent concerning comments at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

