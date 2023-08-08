Tory Lanez Superfan Threatens Megan Thee Stallion Outside Court

Fans are awaiting a sentencing announcement in Tory Lanez court case dealing with the rapper shooting Megan Thee Stallion. After his sentencing was initially expected to be handed down yesterday, the hearing was extended to today. Subsequently the event has come with a landslide of news surrounding the trial as well. It was initially reported that Iggy Azealia shared a letter in support of Lanez though she later refuted that claiming it was merely a letter on her experiences with the rapper. Megan herself also made a statement on the situation showing the rapper no mercy.

As fans continue waiting to hear about his sentencing some are getting more and more antsy. Earlier today one of Tory’s superfans went viral for a rant against Megan Thee Stallion. She claimed that she took time off work to come support Tory and expressed how furious she was with Megan. Now, she’s gotten even more direct. Another rant is now making the rounds via The Jasmine Brand and it features more threats. “I want you to see. All of you recording. What a person who will beat Mariah Buckles *ss looks like, okay?” she begins. “I’m Ashley Ramirez. Nice to meet you. I will beat Mariah The Scientist’s *ss for Tory Lanez! I know he’s a f*cking man. That’s apart of the reason why he’s in the courtroom but I’m a woman! I’ll beat the f*ck out of Mariah The Scientist!”

Tory Lanez’ Super Fan

Additionally, the superfan’s rant wasn’t done there. “Same thing with Megan Thee Stallion! I don’t give a f*ck how tall she is. Alright? That’s how Tory Lanez fans feel about him! We’ll f*cking go to war for him, period.” She goes on to say that Megan should thank girls like her for not spending every day trying to get revenge for Tory.

Lanez’ official sentencing hasn’t yet been handed down. Though the district attorney made a statement fans are still awaiting official confirmation of how much time Lanez will spend behind bars. What do you think of the Tory Lanez super fan taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion? Let us know in the comment section below.

