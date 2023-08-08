Iggy Azalea Responds To Tory Lanez Letter Drama

Iggy Azalea recently caused a lot of controversy on Twitter when the court in Tory Lanez’s case revealed that she wrote one of over 70 letters supporting him. Of course, this ruffled feathers because of Lanez’s guilty conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, a fellow female rapper. Not only that, but some believe that this is because Megan never collaborated with the Australian rapper. However, Iggy actually responded to all this drama on Twitter. Replying on Twitter to coverage of her letter, she addressed this development and the criticism towards her, maintaining that she didn’t side with anyone and that her beliefs go deeper than who’s right in this case.

“For the record,” Iggy Azalea’s tweet began. “1. I have not been in touch with Tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2. I don’t ‘support’ anyone. The whole things is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night.” Her subsequent points detail the circumstances of the letter itself, and why she thinks advocating for Tory Lanez is important regardless of guilt.

Iggy Azalea’s Statement On Tory Lanez Letter

“3. I was told this was for a judge only. Yet it’s being discussed in public?” Iggy Azalea continued. “I never intended to publicly comment. 4. I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones life. We can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period. 5. I was asked to write about my genuine experiences and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did. It’s not really that interesting but I understand why it’s being sensationalized… See ya next week to discuss pizza toppings I suppose. Lol.” “I really hate that this is todays discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation,” she replied to a fan. “Yes: he should be held accountable. No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take. This is not news worthy.”

Iggy’s Response To Fan

Meanwhile, speaking of statements, Megan Thee Stallion issued one of her own during the hearing on Lanez’s sentencing via the District Attorney. Given the animosity-filled and murky nature of this discourse and case, statements like these were never going to land well for everyone no matter what. Still, it stands to reason that the 33-year-old’s motive behind the letter isn’t as vindictive or dismissive of Megan’s story as it might seem to fans. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Iggy Azalea and the Tory Lanez case.

