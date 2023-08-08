Megan Thee Stallion’s Recent Statement On Tory Lanez Sentence Has No Mercy

The court scheduled Tory Lanez’s sentence after a guilty verdict for shooting Megan Thee Stallion for today (August 7). However, for unclear reasons, the court did not finish proceedings and will instead resume tomorrow (Tuesday, August 8). During these proceedings, Megan did not show up in person, but gave a statement for District Attorney Kathy Ta to relay in the hearing. While we already knew a bit of this statement from the initial report, new details emerged that illuminate her thoughts a little more. Moreover, reported Meghann Cuniff shared the key takeaways of this statement on her Twitter page.

“Megan said she struggled with whether to attend in person,” Cuniff wrote. “Her absence should be seen as her preserving her mental well being. She said since Tory shot her, ‘I’ve not experienced a single day of [peace].’ ‘He lied to anyone that would listen,’ Megan said of Lanez. Megan said mercy is for people who show remorse, and Lanez has shown none. She thanked for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their support. She wants the sentence to be a message for everyone woman of violence.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Reportedly Wrote To Judge In Support Of Tory Lanez, Twitter Reacts

Part Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Statement About Tory Lanez

“For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”



– Megan Thee Stallion on Tory Lanez.



The sentencing hearing continues tomorrow at 10:30 am in Los Angeles. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 8, 2023

“Important: Judge Herriford said he believes Lanez’s actions after the shooting, the social media posts and harassment of Megan, are a major aggravating factor in his sentence,” the journalist went on. “He says he won’t consider lack of remorse, but he says considering the post-shooting actions are similar. More from Megan Thee Stallion’s statement at Tory Lanez’s sentencing: ‘He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma, he tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.’ ‘He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media, he released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.

“‘At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened,'” Cuniff concluded. “‘Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.’ ‘For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.’ The sentencing hearing continues tomorrow at 10:30 am in Los Angeles.” For more news and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion and the Tory Lanez case, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Attorney Requests Probation In Sentencing For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting