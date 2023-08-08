Megan Thee Stallion’s Recent Statement On Tory Lanez Sentence Has No Mercy

Meghann Cuniff revealed new details of the Houston MC’s words after initially reporting on the sentencing’s delay.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Megan Thee Stallion’s Recent Statement On Tory Lanez Sentence Has No Mercy

The court scheduled Tory Lanez’s sentence after a guilty verdict for shooting Megan Thee Stallion for today (August 7). However, for unclear reasons, the court did not finish proceedings and will instead resume tomorrow (Tuesday, August 8). During these proceedings, Megan did not show up in person, but gave a statement for District Attorney Kathy Ta to relay in the hearing. While we already knew a bit of this statement from the initial report, new details emerged that illuminate her thoughts a little more. Moreover, reported Meghann Cuniff shared the key takeaways of this statement on her Twitter page.

“Megan said she struggled with whether to attend in person,” Cuniff wrote. “Her absence should be seen as her preserving her mental well being. She said since Tory shot her, ‘I’ve not experienced a single day of [peace].’ ‘He lied to anyone that would listen,’ Megan said of Lanez. Megan said mercy is for people who show remorse, and Lanez has shown none. She thanked for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their support. She wants the sentence to be a message for everyone woman of violence.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Reportedly Wrote To Judge In Support Of Tory Lanez, Twitter Reacts

Part Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Statement About Tory Lanez

“Important: Judge Herriford said he believes Lanez’s actions after the shooting, the social media posts and harassment of Megan, are a major aggravating factor in his sentence,” the journalist went on. “He says he won’t consider lack of remorse, but he says considering the post-shooting actions are similar. More from Megan Thee Stallion’s statement at Tory Lanez’s sentencing: ‘He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma, he tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.’ ‘He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media, he released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.

“‘At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened,'” Cuniff concluded. “‘Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.’ ‘For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.’ The sentencing hearing continues tomorrow at 10:30 am in Los Angeles.” For more news and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion and the Tory Lanez case, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Attorney Requests Probation In Sentencing For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.