Megan Thee Stallion's legal team has put out a lengthy report shutting down the “false narratives” from “foolish bullies" after Tory Lanez's lawyers held a press conference, last week, claiming to have "new evidence." Lanez is serving 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in 2020.

At their press conference, Lanez's team claimed Kelsey Harris' bodyguard confirmed that he allegedly overheard her admit to shooting Megan instead of Tory. Megan's lawyer, Alex Spiro, is labeling that idea “unsworn rumors being spread as fact,” as caught by Billboard.

Spiro said: “Despite Mr. Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team – flanked by any ignorant person they can find – have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can."

“One by one, their misleading statements unravel and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence and those who seek to traumatize the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies," he continued.

Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez

Alex Spiro's statement comes after Megan went on a fiery rant about Lanez on social media, earlier this week. “TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you are a f**king demon," she wrote in one post. “At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?” Meg added.